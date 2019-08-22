Mokwena ‘privileged’ to coach Orlando Pirates

Mokwena, who has strong ties with Bucs, already has two games under his belt as head coach, but is yet to register a victory after they were knocked out of the MTN8 quarterfinals by Highlands Park, before being held to a goalless draw by AmaZulu in a league fixture at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday night.

“I am enjoying the responsibility. I sleep, eat and live for the club – a club I was born into. If you had to cut me at the moment you would see I only bleed in black and white.

“When I left Mamelodi Sundowns people said I had made the wrong decision, but today I sit in a position where I am leading my grandfather’s club, my uncle’s club, my father’s club and I am honoured and privileged to have been given the responsibility by probably one of the most humble, most loyal and hard-working human beings – the chairman (Irvin Khoza),” said Mokwena.

READ: Micho breaks silence over sexual assault reports

While he is enjoying the moment, the club are on a four-game winless streak, but Mokwena knows that sooner or later, results have to come.

“You know you have the responsibility to please the many Pirates supporters and that’s what we will continue to try and do as we serve this badge. We are part of this club, so when it suffers, we suffer. So, our responsibility is to make sure we turn the tide and stabilise things which I think we have already done. It is just to take it to the next level where we start winning games and that is the most important thing.”

Bucs’ next game is up against Green Eagles of Zambia in the second leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary round at the Orlando Stadium on Friday, where they need overturn a 1-0 deficit to advance to the next round of the competition.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.