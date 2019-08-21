WATCH: Kekana scores a stunning goal against City

The goal, which could win him the PSL Goal of the Season award at the end of the season, left City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh stone dead between the posts.

This is not the first time that the Sundowns skipper has scored a goal that gets people talking.

In 2016, one of his crackers got him nominated for the Fifa Puskas Award. This was after he scored from his own half for Bafana Bafana against Cameroon in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

In 2018, he scored an almost similar goal for Sundowns against Orlando Pirates, but that strike was not enough to earn him another Puskas nomination.

Watch Kekana’s wonderful goal against City:

