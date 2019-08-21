“It is a concern. But if my memory serves me well‚ the PSL chairman [Irvin Khoza] said that all the teams‚ including from fourth position all the way down‚ will get money at the end of the season‚” Sono was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“What can we do? It’s a choice we take to stay in there. Because we love the sport‚ we stay.

“We don’t want to push. I mean‚ it took us 20 years to get something. For 20 years‚ after Mvela [Mvelaphanda’s NFD sponsorship in the mid-2000s] was gone‚ there was no sponsorship for the NFD,” added the legendary coach.

“So if we get a little‚ let’s say‚ ‘Thank you’. And little by little we will get to them with the grant. I think they’ve done well. They’ve thought about us. Because we were badly hurt when all the TV coverage was given to the MDC.

“If you’re spending money from your own pocket you would have thought that at least the league should have given us a little television so that we can survive,” continued Sono.

The GladAfrica Championship has prize money of R3-million for the winners‚ R1‚5-million for the runners up and R1-million for third place.

