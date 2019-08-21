Government hopes to resolve SABC PSL blackout ‘in 48 hours’

No Premier Soccer League (PSL) football has been broadcast on terrestrial television or on the radio this season, with the PSL saying the SABC’s proposal to buy the rights from radio and television rights holders SuperSport was “tantamount to discounting the PSL rights by 96% … this would be unacceptable.”
Government was asked to intervene to try and find a solution, and the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday: “Minister Nathi Mthethwa, in consultation with the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Hon. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has met with Premier Soccer League chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza, and Multichoice Executive Chairman Mr Imtiaz Patel, and Chief Executive Officer Mr Calvo Mawela on Tuesday.
“The objective of this meeting was to pave the way fpr a sustainable and long-term solution to the dispute that has resulted in PSL matches not being broadcast on the public broadcaster. The meeting follows and intervention made by Minister Mthethwa and Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams two weeks ago, when both minsters met with the Public Broadcaster (SABC).
“Having heard both the PSL and MultiChoice on Tuesday, Minister Mthethwa is pleased to announce that in in 48 hours, all affected parties will once again meet and what will culminate from that discussion will be an announcement that will constitute a breakthrough in the current impasse.”
Minister Mthethwa added: “What is a crucial outcome on this day is that both the PSL and MultiChoice honoured the appointment and that is an indication of their appreciating the gravity of this matter. I am happy that both parties understand that despite the contrasting interests they represent, which are valid on individual accounts, what can no longer be treated lightly is the heavy toll this impasse has taken on South Africans. That both Dr Khoza and Messrs Patel and Mawela met with me is testament that they understand that a solution must be found. After this interaction, we are confident that a resolution to this impasse is imminent as of Thursday.”
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.