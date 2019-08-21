Lebese set to meet Sundowns this week

Lebese, who has fallen down the pecking order at Sundowns, is said to be currently training on his own. But as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Sundowns are not happy with this decision and he could be frozen out at the club.

Lebese’s agent Steve Kapeluschnik has confirmed that they will be meeting Sundowns this week to get clarity on the player’s future.

“There is nothing new on Lebese. We are meeting later this week with the club,” Kapeluschnik told Goal.

Lebese spent part of last season on loan at Supersport United but did not impress enough to earn a permanent stay.

Lebese joined Sundowns from Kaizer Chiefs in August 2017 but has struggled to command a regular place under coach Pitso Mosimane.

