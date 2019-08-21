Micho breaks silence over sexual assault reports

Sredojevic shockingly resigned as Pirates coach last week Friday, citing personal reasons as the reason why he left the Buccaneers. The Serbian coach was surprisingly announced as Zamalek coach a few days later.

Following his resignation from Pirates, reports emerged that a woman working at a hotel had laid a charge of sexual offence against him.

Sredojevic has taken to Twitter, claiming that some football fans were trying to destroy him.

“Relieved that terrible week threatening to destroy me as human being and hardworking coach serving wholeheartedly Orlando Pirates and South African football with sleepless nights and tireless days is back like, Fish in the water, to football training field to serve Zamalek & Egyptian football (sic),” read a tweet from Sredojevic.

