Government confident of resolving SABC blackout saga

Tuesday’s meeting between Ndabeni-Abrahams, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza, Multichoice Executive Chairman Imtiaz Patel and Chief Executive Officer Calvo Mawela, follows a meeting between the broadcasters and Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa two weeks ago.

Mthethwa is confident of finding a solution to the SABC blackout by Thursday.

“What is a crucial outcome on this day, is that both the PSL and Multichoice honoured the appointment and that is an indication of their appreciating the gravity of this matter. I am happy that both parties understand that despite the contrasting interests they represent, which are valid on individual accounts. What can no longer be treated lightly is the heavy toll this impasse has taken on South Africans,” said Mthethwa.

“That both Dr Khoza and Messrs Patel and Mawela met with me is testament that they understand that a solution must be found. After this interaction, we are confident that a resolution to this impasse is imminent as of Thursday,” he added.

The PSL and the public broadcaster are in a tussle over the rights to broadcast matches. As a result of this impasse, the SABC has been unable to broadcast PSL matches.

