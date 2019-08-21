PSL News 21.8.2019 11:42 am

Government confident of resolving SABC blackout saga

Phakaaathi Reporter
Cape Town. 30.04.19. Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwaspeaking at the public gathering in Bo-Kaap on Tuesday evening where he announced the outcome of the process towards the declaration of important historically significant sites located in the Bo-Kaap area as an important part of the heritage landscape of South Africa. Picture Ian Landsberg/AFRICAN EWS AGENCY (ANA)

Cape Town. 30.04.19. Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwaspeaking at the public gathering in Bo-Kaap on Tuesday evening where he announced the outcome of the process towards the declaration of important historically significant sites located in the Bo-Kaap area as an important part of the heritage landscape of South Africa. Picture Ian Landsberg/AFRICAN EWS AGENCY (ANA)

Minister of communications and digital technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has met with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Multichoice in an effort to find a way forward regarding the SABC blackout.

Tuesday’s meeting between Ndabeni-Abrahams, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza, Multichoice Executive Chairman Imtiaz Patel and Chief Executive Officer Calvo Mawela, follows a meeting between the broadcasters and Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa two weeks ago.

Mthethwa is confident of finding a solution to the SABC blackout by Thursday.

“What is a crucial outcome on this day, is that both the PSL and Multichoice honoured the appointment and that is an indication of their appreciating the gravity of this matter. I am happy that both parties understand that despite the contrasting interests they represent, which are valid on individual accounts. What can no longer be treated lightly is the heavy toll this impasse has taken on South Africans,” said Mthethwa.

“That both Dr Khoza and Messrs Patel and Mawela met with me is testament that they understand that a solution must be found. After this interaction, we are confident that a resolution to this impasse is imminent as of Thursday,” he added.

The PSL and the public broadcaster are in a tussle over the rights to broadcast matches. As a result of this impasse, the SABC has been unable to broadcast PSL matches.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
PSL dismisses reported rift with sponsors 20.8.2019
Govt steps in to try lift SABC’s PSL blackout 7.8.2019
Mthethwa denies DA request for inquiry into FNB Stadium deaths 6.8.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 