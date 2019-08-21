Mosimane slams Mkhize for his tackle on Makgalwa

Pitso Mosimane’s side got off to a positive start when Hlompho Kekana scored a wonderful goal in the first 10 minutes of the game but Edmilson Dove scored the equaliser in the 25th minute of the game ensuring his side returned to the Mother City with a point.

A crunching tackle to deny Keletso Makgalwa a goal-scoring opportunity by City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize left Mosimane fuming.

“I just believe somewhere and somehow the laws of the game should change,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“He was going to score and Mkhize did a good foul to stop him from kicking. But when you go to his Achilles tendon, for me if you do that, it should not be a yellow card. Even if you give him a yellow now, he must wait for Keletso to come back.

“If Keletso is out for three weeks, he must also come back in three weeks.”

