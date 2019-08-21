PSL News 21.8.2019 10:41 am

Mosimane slams Mkhize for his tackle on Makgalwa

Keletso Makgalwa of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during MTN8 2019 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria, on 17 August 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Cape Town City spoiled the party for Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night when they equalised in a league tie at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Pitso Mosimane’s side got off to a positive start when Hlompho Kekana scored a wonderful goal in the first 10 minutes of the game but Edmilson Dove scored the equaliser in the 25th minute of the game ensuring his side returned to the Mother City with a point.

A crunching tackle to deny Keletso Makgalwa a goal-scoring opportunity by City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize left Mosimane fuming.

“I just believe somewhere and somehow the laws of the game should change,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“He was going to score and Mkhize did a good foul to stop him from kicking. But when you go to his Achilles tendon, for me if you do that, it should not be a yellow card. Even if you give him a yellow now, he must wait for Keletso to come back.

“If Keletso is out for three weeks, he must also come back in three weeks.”

