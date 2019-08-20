Kekana strike not enough to earn Sundowns a win against City

His Setswana name, Hlompho, means respect in English and that is what Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana got last night when he scored one from his top drawers and what has become popularly known as a “Kekana”.

There were no bums on any seat last night at the Lucas Moripe Stadium when the 33-year-old left Cape Town City’s Peter Leeuwenburgh for dead with a bolting strike to open the scoring in the eighth minute as Kekana received a standing ovation in an Absa Premiership tie that ended 1-1 between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

After Kekana’s stunning goal – that saw him named Man-of-the-Match – it was defender Edmilson Dove who leveled matters for the Captonians in the 25th minute with a close range shot after Denis Onyango’s backline seemingly struggled to clear the ball and Dove lashed onto it to see the sides going into the break at loggerheads.

In the second-half, Downs coach Pitso Mosimane withdrew his star player Gaston Sirino as he is gradually building up his match fitness because the Uruguay did not have a full pre-season due to injury.

Keletso Makgalwa is the man who Mosimane introduced just after the hour mark. However, the youngster’s night was cut short after he was at the end of a couple of rash challenges from City defenders. The 22-year-old was stretched out within less than 15 minutes of being on the pitch.

Masandawana then threw in the experienced Anele Ngcongca at right back, allowing Thapelo Morena to move further afield and link up with attack.

City mentor Benni McCarthy also made a handful of substitutions as he brought on the trio of Siphelele Mthembu, Riyaad Norodien and Zukile Kewuti. However, they seemingly could not tilt the match into their favour but will be delighted with a hard fought point at the home of the defending champions.

