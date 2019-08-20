Blow by blow: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

The Brazilians are on the high having beaten Bloemfontein Celtic in an MTN8 quarter-final clash last weekend.

City on the other side will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after losing 2-0 to Polokwane City in their MTN8 quarter-final encounter.

The sides met thrice last season. Sundowns won the first two encounters, before City won their last meeting.

