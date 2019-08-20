PSL News 20.8.2019 07:52 pm

Blow by blow: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City

Lebohang Maboe of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Keanu Cupido of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City at the Loftus Versveld Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to continue their winning ways when they host Cape Town City at Lucas Moripe Stadium this evening.

The Brazilians are on the high having beaten Bloemfontein Celtic in an MTN8 quarter-final clash last weekend.

City on the other side will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after losing 2-0 to Polokwane City in their MTN8 quarter-final encounter.

The sides met thrice last season. Sundowns won the first two encounters, before City won their last meeting.

 

