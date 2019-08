Follow the game LIVE HERE!

Usuthu are without a win having lost both their opening matches without registering a goal.

They began their campaign with a 3-0 defeat at home to Bidvest Wits‚ before going down to Polokwane City in their last outing a week ago.

Pirates on the other side will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after suffering three losses in a row.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.