Radebe calls for consistency from ‘embarrassing’ Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lucas Radebe (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe believes the current Amakhosi squad looks promising, but adds that Chiefs need to be more consistent if they are to win any silverware in the coming seasons.

The former Bafana Bafana captain says watching Chiefs lose games in succession has been embarrassing but is confident that the positive start to the season will carry the team through their 2019/20 campaign.

“I think that [Kaizer Chiefs] have got a lot of potential. Sundowns is still strong and they still have the quality of attracting players. For Chiefs, they still have to have a few seasons just to make sure that they become consistent, first of all,” said Radebe during an interview with PowerFM.

“There is no point of winning a season and losing the next season. It’s embarrassing. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country.”

