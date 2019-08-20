Radebe calls for consistency from ‘embarrassing’ Chiefs

The former Bafana Bafana captain says watching Chiefs lose games in succession has been embarrassing but is confident that the positive start to the season will carry the team through their 2019/20 campaign.

“I think that [Kaizer Chiefs] have got a lot of potential. Sundowns is still strong and they still have the quality of attracting players. For Chiefs, they still have to have a few seasons just to make sure that they become consistent, first of all,” said Radebe during an interview with PowerFM.

“There is no point of winning a season and losing the next season. It’s embarrassing. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.