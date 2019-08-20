Pirates suffer Motshwari blow ahead of City clash

The Bucs midfielder, who played all Bucs’ last four games, got a knock in their previous game against Highlands Park this past weekend.

“The Mighty Buccaneers will be without the services of midfielder Ben Motshwari who picked up a knock in the loss to Highlands Park this past weekend. According to the medical team, Motshwari has strained his knee and will not play any part in the clash against Usuthu,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

“The hardworking midfielder is currently undergoing rehabilitation as the medical team works around the clock to get the 28-year old ready for Bucs’ crucial CAF Champions League clash against Green Eagles this weekend.”

