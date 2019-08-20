PSL News 20.8.2019 10:15 am

Pirates winger crowned Zambian Footballer of the Season

Phakaaathi Reporter
Austin Muwowo during the 2019 Cosafa Cup semifinals match between Zimbabwe and Zambia at Moses Mabhida Stadium (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Austin Muwowo during the 2019 Cosafa Cup semifinals match between Zimbabwe and Zambia at Moses Mabhida Stadium (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates winger Austin Muwowo was named the 2019 Zambian Footballer of the Year following his wonderful season with Nkana FC before his move to Pirates.

The 22-year-old, who joined Pirates before the start of the Absa Premiership 2019/20 season, was also named in the Zambian Super League Team of the Year.

Muwowo is the second Pirates player to win the Zambian Footballer of the Year award after teammate Augustine Mulenga also won it in 2017 before he left the Zambia Super League for the Sea Robbers.

“The Zambian international was named 2019 Zambian Footballer of the Year during an event which was held on Saturday night,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

“Muwowo, who recently signed for the club, becomes the second Orlando Pirates player from Zambia to walk away with the coveted award, this after Mulenga won it for his stellar season with Zanaco FC in 2017.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Can Mokwena lead the Pirates ship into safer waters? 19.8.2019
Ex-Pirates coach Micho confirmed as Zamalek coach 19.8.2019
Mokwena left with much work to do at Pirates 19.8.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 