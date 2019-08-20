Pirates winger crowned Zambian Footballer of the Season

The 22-year-old, who joined Pirates before the start of the Absa Premiership 2019/20 season, was also named in the Zambian Super League Team of the Year.

Muwowo is the second Pirates player to win the Zambian Footballer of the Year award after teammate Augustine Mulenga also won it in 2017 before he left the Zambia Super League for the Sea Robbers.

“The Zambian international was named 2019 Zambian Footballer of the Year during an event which was held on Saturday night,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

“Muwowo, who recently signed for the club, becomes the second Orlando Pirates player from Zambia to walk away with the coveted award, this after Mulenga won it for his stellar season with Zanaco FC in 2017.”

