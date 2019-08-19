Da Gama urges ‘luckless’ Mayambela to fix his life

Da Gama is convinced Mayambela failure to stay at one club for more than two seasons has to do with what’s going on in his personal life.

“There’s something happening, something wrong in his life. There’s definitely something wrong with Mark,” Da Gama told Isolezwe.

“Something in his life is not right. I mean he is such a quality player to go from one team to the other. He needs to get it right with the family as to what he can do and what he wants to do to fix up his life because he just needs a little bit of luck,” Da Gama added.

“Luck in terms of fixing up whatever is wrong in his life – you know what I mean. I’m talking about [fixing his life] in our African perspective.

“Maybe somebody is not happy at home or, you know, the family is not happy with certain things. That’s why I said he has to go back home and sit with his father and his uncles and his mother and the family and try and see what it is that can be done,” concluded Da Gama.

Mayambela is currently a free agent after partying ways with Chippa United at the end of last season.

