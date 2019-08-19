Divorce rocks Royal Eagles  

According to SunSport, Sbu and Shauwn Mpisane are fighting over who should own the second division side.

Shauwn had allegedly tried to re-register the club under her name without the knowledge of her estranged husband but the registration couldn’t be finalised because the couple is going through a divorce.

As a result of this legal wrangle, the PSL has announced that some of Royal Eagles’ games would be postponed to allow the club to sort out its papers.

“These games have been postponed due to the finalisation of the clubs’ ownership,” PSL COO Ronnie Schloss was quoted as saying by SunSport.

Sbu Mpisane declined to comment on the ownership of the club.

“This matter is now in the hands of the PSL. Whatever I say will compromise the case,” said Mpisane.

