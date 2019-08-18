SuperSport set to face Sundowns in MTN 8 semi-final after beating Wits

The Pretoria outfit beat Milpark side Bidvest Wits 3-0 at the Bidvest Stadium on Sunday afternoon to book a spot in the semi-final.

United joined Polokwane City, Highlands Park, and Sundowns in the last four of the top eight competition.

Rise and Shine eliminated Cape Town City on Saturday afternoon to advance to the

Bradley Grobler scored the opening goal for Matsatsantsa in the 55th minute after the first half finished 0-0.

Thamsanqa Gabuza extended the visitors’ lead when he scored his first goal of the game and later bagged a brace from the penalty spot.

