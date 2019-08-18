SuperSport sink Wits to reach MTN8 semis

After a goalless first half, Bradley Grobler struck to give SuperSport the lead, his third goal in two games, before Thamsanqa Gabuza got his first and second goals for Matsatsantsa, and his first goals in Premier Soccer League competitions since May 2018.
SuperSport had the first chance of the game, with Evans Rusike causing Wits problems down the right, and crossing for Grobler, but the hero against Orlando Pirates in midweek fired just wide.
Wits came close as Terrence Dzvukumanja found space on the right wing, and teed up Deon Hotto, but the Namibian’s effort flew over the bar.
The Clever Boys’ best chance of the first half came as Carl Lark burst beyond the Wits defence, but with only Ronwen Williams to beat, he delayed shooting for so long that the SuperSport defence was able to recover.
Rusike was getting plenty of joy out on the wing, and another of his crosses looked like landing on Thamsanqa Gabuza’s head, until Thulani Hlatshwayo’s brave intervention.
In the second half, SuperSport were again the first to have a sniff at goal, as Onismor Bhasera burst in from the left, but his cross-shot was steered away by the legs of Brandon Petersen.
Matsatsantsa did not have to wait long to go in front, however as Sipho Mbule surged forward, and his shot was deflected kindly into the path of Grobler, who made no mistake.
Wits had another great chance to equaliser when Keegan Ritchie crossed from the left, but Lark totally missed the ball and that was to be his final contribution, as he was replaced by Mxolisi Machupu, who spent half of last season on loan at SuperSport.
Instead, it was SuperSport who doubled their lead, Siyabonga Nhlapo crossing from the right and Gabuza heading his first ever Matsatsantsa goal past Petersen.
And SuperSport wrapped up an emphatic win as substitute Kudakwashe Mahachi won a penalty and Gabuza slotted it past Petersen.
