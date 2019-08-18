Under-fire Micho lands in Cairo

Sredojevic left Orlando Pirates on Friday night for what were described as “personal reasons,” but a Sunday World article on August 18 reported that that a hotel cleaner opened a case against him ten days ago for allegedly committing a “sexual offence”.
The former Orlando Pirates coach faces charges of indecent exposure, police spokesperson Kay Makhubela confirmed.
The incident occurred in the disabled toilets at a hotel the day before woman’s day, a police source told the publication.
On Saturday, Sredojevic told TimesLive that he was going to Serbia to be with his sick mother, who he said had breast cancer.
“That report is total nonsense,” Sredojevic told TimesLive on Saturday, after a report from Kingfut.com had said he was already taking over at Zamalek.
“I am travelling to see my mother who is sick in Serbia. And we shall see what will come after that. [Whether] I will come back to Africa.
“But if he [Mansour] really wants me he needs to fork out millions.”
Sredojevic, however, was then spotted arriving at the Cairo International Airport.
Micho has landed at Cairo International Airport…..so it begins. https://t.co/8iSqP8ffmQ
— Velile Mnyandu ???????? (@Velile_Mnyandu) August 18, 2019
It remains to be seen how the story unfolds, but Phakaaathi will be with you every step of the way.
