PSL News 18.8.2019 11:51 am

Brockie slams Sundowns for injury claims

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jeremy Brockie of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Jeremy Brockie of Mamelodi Sundowns (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie denied claims that he was injured.

Sundowns reported that Brockie was injured and would not feature in the Brazilians match against Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN 8 quarterfinals.

The Brazilians announced that Anthony Laffor, Emiliano Tade, Oupa Manyisa, Mauricio Affonso and Brockie were injured.

Brockie replied to the Twitter message from Sundowns and confirmed that he is not injured.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Sundowns come from behind to edge Celtic 17.8.2019
Blow by blow: Sundowns vs Bloem Celtic 17.8.2019
Phakama Rhulani Mokwena, ixesha lifikile 17.8.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 