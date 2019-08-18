One thing that is clear in football is that not everybody can be on the pitch at the same time and that leads to players being unhappy for the lack of game time. It is simply the name of the game.

While some players are able to frown and still bear it, while some end up sulking on the bench or up in the stands. Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is irked by the latter and shows no tolerance to players who think about themselves instead of putting the team first.

“Everybody wants to play and not everybody is happy. If you sulk in the team, I am not happy with you and you are not going to play,” said Mosimane.

“I was a football player, I would not be happy, it is normal but when you sulk at Sundowns we don’t accept that. When you sulk you are not going to play. When you start sulking and having your own thing of being about yourself and says what can I do for the team instead of what can the team do for me.

“By the way, everybody plays at Sundowns… those who say they don’t get game time, give me a name and I will tell you the games they have played and where they have played. Everybody plays because the program is heavy and big. If you say you want to be in the starting line-up every week. But you force yourself and you do it on the pitch,” Mosimane added.

The Masandawana mentor went on to reveal that part of the reason that some players are not playing on a regular basis is that skip training.

“Some people don’t even come to training and they ask why I am not playing them. If you are not coming to training you are not going to play.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.