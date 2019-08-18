Micho resigned after ‘sexual offence’ charges laid against him – report

Amid speculation as to why outgoing Orlando Pirates coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic resigned from his position, a story in Sunday World reports that a hotel cleaner opened a case against him ten days ago for allegedly committing a “sexual offence”.

The former Orlando Pirates coach faces charges of indecent exposure, police spokesperson Kay Makhubela confirmed.

The incident occurred in the disabled toilets at a hotel the day before woman’s day, a police source told the publication.

Police documents show that it is alleged Micho approached a 51-year-old cleaner at roughly 6am, asking for sex and attempting to undress, at which point the complainant screamed and ran away.

Sredojevic could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

The full story is available in today’s edition of Sunday World.

The Serbian coach was at the helm of the Buccaneers ship for two seasons before his abrupt resignation.

Micho said only that he was resigning for “personal reasons” with one year felt on his contract with the Soweto giants.

Rhulani Mokwena will take over as the head coach with Fadlu Davids and Franck Plaine as his assistants.

“Dear supporters, spiritual owners of Orlando Pirates. I would like to use this opportunity and this occasion to wholeheartedly appreciate those 740 days we have spent together.

“I want to thank Dr Irvin Khoza our chairman that has brought me back to the club for the second time.

“Due to the challenges that I am personally facing I am leaving this position, but at the same moment, I will look forward to the challenges that once I am settled are coming ahead of me. I really value and appreciate each moment spent with you.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.