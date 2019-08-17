PSL News 17.8.2019 10:29 pm

Sundowns come from behind to edge Celtic

Michaelson Gumede
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 17: Ndumiso Mabena of Bloemfontein Celtic and Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns during the MTN 8, quarter final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

In what started off as a dull affair at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Mamelodi Sundowns had to come from a goal down to win 2-1 and advance to the semifinals of the MTN8 at the expense of Bloemfontein Celtic.  

It was Celtic captain Ndumiso Mabena who placed the ball just outside Denis Onyango’s goal-mouth area and curled the ball far from reach of the Sundowns goalie to net Siwelele’s sole goal in the 56th minute.

In an attempt tor the match into the hosts’ favour, Pitso Mosimane introduced youngster Keletso Makgalwa in the place of star player Gaston Sirino just before the 70th minute and that substitution proved to be a masterstroke later on in the game.

The Brazilians were then awarded a penalty and with designated penalty taker Ricardo Nascimento out of the side because of injury and regular penalty taker Sirino had been substituted off earlier, Man-of-the-Match Themba Zwane stepped up to take the responsibility from 12 yards and he made no mistake as he leveled matters for Bafana Ba Style.

Soon after, defender Mosa Lebusa scored the winner for the Tshwane giants and in what looked like a move to lock the game, Downs coach Mosimane threw in the pair of Anele Ngcongca and defensive midfielder Tiyani Mabunda in the place of Sibusiso Vilakazi and skipper Hlompho Kekana.

It was substitute Makgalwa who hit the final nail on Phunya Sele Sele’s coffin as he converted from close range to seal the win for Sundowns.

