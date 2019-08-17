MTN 8 News 17.8.2019 08:08 pm

Highlands’ team goal sinks Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 17:Augustine Mulenga of Orlando Pirates in action with Sphiwe Mahlangu and Ryan Rae of Highlands Park during the MTN 8, quarter final match Orlando Pirates and Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Highlands Park march into the semi-finals of the MTN8 competition after beating Orlando Pirates 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium.  

Highlands determination to get a goal paid off when Wayde Jooste finished off the brilliant team movement from the Lion of the North. Peter Shalulile found Jooste with a pass from Tendai Ndoro in the box, the right-winger fired the ball into the roof of the net.

The Tembisa side were on the back foot after they were forced to make three change due to injuries, however, they remained resolute in defence with shot-stopper Thela Ngobeni keeping his side in the game.

Jooste’s goal was enough to see off Pirates in the top eight competition.

