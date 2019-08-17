Highlands’ team goal sinks Pirates

Highlands determination to get a goal paid off when Wayde Jooste finished off the brilliant team movement from the Lion of the North. Peter Shalulile found Jooste with a pass from Tendai Ndoro in the box, the right-winger fired the ball into the roof of the net.

The Tembisa side were on the back foot after they were forced to make three change due to injuries, however, they remained resolute in defence with shot-stopper Thela Ngobeni keeping his side in the game.

Jooste’s goal was enough to see off Pirates in the top eight competition.

