Cape Town City crush out of MTN 8 after Polokwane thumping

POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 10: Zlatko Krampotic head coach of Polokwane City during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and AmaZulu FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City have failed to defend their MTN 8 title after they were dumped out of the competition 2-0 by Polokwane City.

Rise and Shine beat coach Benni McCarthy’s side 2-0 at the Newlands Stadium on Saturday after in the first round of this season’s installment of the MTN 8 cup competition.

Mohammed Anas’ first-half goal took the wind out of City’s sail before teammate Carlton Mashumba beat lanky goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh from outside the penalty box to send Rise and Shine into the semi-final of the top eight competition.

The Polokwane outfit are the first team to book a spot in the semi-finals of the MTN 8 competition.

