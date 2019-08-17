PSL News 17.8.2019 12:32 am

Micho steps down as Pirates coach

Phakaaathi Reporter
Micho Sredojevic coach of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Micho Sredojevic has resigned as head coach of Orlando Pirates.

The Serbian coach was at the helm of the Buccaneers ship for two seasons before his abrupt resignation.

Micho resigned as Pirates coach due to personal reason with one year felt on his contract with the Soweto giants.

Rhulani Mokwena will take over as the head coach with Fadlu Davids and Franck Plaine as his assistants.

“Dear supporters, spiritual owners of Orlando Pirates. I would like to use this opportunity and this occasion to wholeheartedly appreciate those 740 days we have spent together.

“I want to thank Dr Irvin Khoza our chairman that has brought me back to the club for the second time.

“Due to the challenges that I am personally facing I am leaving this position, but at the same moment, I will look forward to the challenges that once I am settled are coming ahead of me. I really value and appreciate each moment spent with you.”

