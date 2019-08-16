Injury blow hits Pirates goalkeeping department

Pirates’ French goalkeeper Joris Delle has suffered an injury while training on him own.

Delle has not played a single game for Pirates since signing for the Soweto Giants last month.

Coach Micho Sredojevic says Delle is not in contention for a starting berth in the first team at the moment as he is nursing an injury.

Goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo was forced to retire from football after his ankle injury didn’t heal after surgery.

“He played in a bigger league than ours, so it would have been easy for him to adapt. But he is injured. That’s why he will not play for us right now,” Micho told reports.

“He has not recovered fully yet from the injury because he pulled a muscle while training on his own, he tried running and pulled a muscle,” Micho explained to reporters.

READ: Hlatshwayo on Pirates’ radar

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.