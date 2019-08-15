Teko ventures into television

The 11-episode series will see the former Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates lend a helping hand to young South African men who are faced with life challenges.

“It has been an incredible experience to be able to engage and walk in the shoes of guys from the hood and get to learn more about what they are going through,” Modise was quoted as saying by SowetanLIVE.

In one of the episode the 37-year-old opens up about his relationship with his father and forgiveness.

“Forgiveness is the biggest lesson I learned from the show. I sat down and here I was helping others while I have my own issue that I need to deal with,” he said.

“I then decided that it’s time I dealt with my problem and met with my father. I didn’t know how to react when I met him but I didn’t have any anger towards him.

“Usually, I am on TV being interviewed but this time around I am on the opposite side. It gave me a chance to tap into my own emotions from the time when I was young and coming up.”

