SuperSport loss a ‘mental case’, says Pirates coach

It was the Buccaneers’ second loss in as many games following their 2-1 defeat at the hands-on Zambian side Green Eagles in the Caf Champions League preliminary round.

“We are in a position that we are because we have limited time but we believe in our work and our boys. We are confident that we will find the mental strength because this is more of a mental case than football case,” Micho told Phakaaathi.

The Buccaneers’ mentor added that conceding four goals in two games was unacceptable for a brand as big as Pirates. As such, Micho and his technical team will go back to the metaphorical drawing board to find a solution for their challenges.

“This simply does not work and as technical people, we need to find the formula and we need to show leadership and overturn the negative direction at present and take a direction of going up and playing much better,” he said.

“We need to bring things to normalcy and that means we need to stop conceding cheap goals and we start to be much more simple in the opposition’s goal and we look forward to converting the chances that we create. We brought ourselves in so many situations to go into the opponent’s goal but we want to enter into their goal,” concluded Sredojevic.

