Chiefs extend Ntiya-Ntiya’s contract

Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they have extended Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya’s contract until June 2023.

The 22-year-old defender’s contract was due to expire on June 30, 2020, but Amakhosi have opted to “review and improve the current contract and sign a new one until June 2023”.

“His dedication, commitment and good work ethic have established him as a valuable member of the team,” read a statement on the Chiefs website.

Ntiya-Ntiya was promoted from the youth ranks in January last year and has been a regular feature at the left-back position for Amakhosi under coach Ernst Middendorp.

“We congratulate him and hope this serves as motivation to all the youngsters in our Youth Academy,” concluded the Chiefs statement.

