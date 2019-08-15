Chiefs extend Ntiya-Ntiya’s contract

The 22-year-old defender’s contract was due to expire on June 30, 2020, but Amakhosi have opted to “review and improve the current contract and sign a new one until June 2023”.

“His dedication, commitment and good work ethic have established him as a valuable member of the team,” read a statement on the Chiefs website.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs blast Sundowns and say Khama Billiat is staying

Ntiya-Ntiya was promoted from the youth ranks in January last year and has been a regular feature at the left-back position for Amakhosi under coach Ernst Middendorp.

“We congratulate him and hope this serves as motivation to all the youngsters in our Youth Academy,” concluded the Chiefs statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.