Pirates target wants out at Wits

Hlatshwayo has been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates in the current transfer window as the Sea Robbers look to strengthen their defence. But, Wits have come out to say that he is not for sale.

However, the Bafana Bafana captain’s revelation that he wants a new challenge could make his Pirates move a reality.

“I am comfortable at Bidvest Wits, the (transfer) window is still open so anything can still happen, but then I am still contracted to Bidvest Wits and everything lies with the management. Obviously I have made it clear that I want a new challenge and the window is still open, so anything can still happen,” Hlatshwayo told LimSportsZone.

With 16 days left before the close of the transfer period, it remains to be seen if Hlatshwayo will indeed get his wish to leave Wits or if the Students will hang on to him.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.