Grobler scores a brace as SuperSport rout Pirates

Man-of-the-Match Bradley Grobler was the main antagonist in the Sea Robbers’ agony as he opened his scoring account with a brace.

Grobler benefited from sloppy defending by Thabiso Monyane who attempted what looked like a header to his goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands but the sharp striker intercepted the ball and lobbed it over Sandilands to opening the scoring.

Pirates came out in the second-half a changed side with the introduction of Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga sent on to inject some venom into the Buccaneers’ attack as defender Alfred Ndengane and midfield anchorman Musa Nyatama were withdrawn. On the opposing side, Kaitano Tembo withdrew former Pirates man Kudakwashe Mahachi and brought on youngster Gamphani Lungu.

Moments later, Grobler completed his brace in the 54th minute with a grass-cutter that left Sandilands for dead and it was Teboho Mokoena who found the lethal striker on the run.

Lungu’s introduction proved to be a stroke of genius by the Matsatsantsa A Pitori mentor as he is the one who netted United’s final goal in the 68th minute following a well-worked breakaway instigated by Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena delivered the final pass for his second assist of the night.

Much to the cheers and delight of those at the Mbombela Stadium, Tembo threw in former Pirates marksman Thamsanqa Gabuza. However, Gabuza, like Mahachi, was not as effective as he would have loved to be as he was well-marked by his former teammates who are seemingly familiar with his movements on and off the ball.

