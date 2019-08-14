Blow by blow: SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Buccaneers opened their 2019/20 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic earlier this month.

Last weekend, they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Green Eagles in the CAF Champions League preliminary round in Lusaka.

Matsatsantsa, other other hand, will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after they opened the season with a 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Tshwane derby on August 3.

They are currently lying second-from-bottom on the table and without points after one game.

