PSL News 14.8.2019 07:22 pm

Blow by blow: SuperSport United vs Orlando Pirates

Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates challenged by Aubrey Modiba of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Supersport United and Orlando Pirates at the Mbombela Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates challenged by Aubrey Modiba of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Supersport United and Orlando Pirates at the Mbombela Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates will be looking to gather momentum in the Absa Premiership when they visit SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium tonight.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Buccaneers opened their 2019/20 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic earlier this month.

Last weekend, they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Green Eagles in the CAF Champions League preliminary round in Lusaka.

Matsatsantsa, other other hand, will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after they opened the season with a 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Tshwane derby on August 3.

They are currently lying second-from-bottom on the table and without points after one game.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 