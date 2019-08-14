Blow by blow: Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Chippa opened their season with a dour 0-0 draw at home to newly-promoted Stellenbosch on 3 August. The Chilli Boys dominated the league contest and had chances, but were unable to finish.

Meanwhile, Sundowns, began the defence of their crown with a 2-0 home victory over Tshwane derby rivals SuperSport United. The Brazilians claimed the three points after goals from Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane.

This past weekend they were in action in the CAF Champions League, losing 2-1 to Republic of Congo side Otoho d’Oyo away from home in a preliminary round first-leg match.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.