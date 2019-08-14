Kaizer Chiefs blast Sundowns and say Khama Billiat is staying

Chiefs were clearly furious at comments in the media made by Sundowns general manager Yogesh Singh, who said that Sundowns were discussing the transfer of Billiat with Chiefs.
Billiat has not played yet for Amakhosi this season, with coach Ernst Middendorp insisting the player is injured. But transfer speculation has been rife for some time about a return to the side he left for Chiefs at the start of the 2018/19 season.
“Kaizer Chiefs would like to put it on record that the information being peddled in the media about the club negotiating with Mamelodi Sundowns is COMPLETELY FALSE AND UNCALLED FOR,” read a statement on the Chiefs official website on Wednesday.
“We can confirm that there was an approach by Sundowns during the Afcon for the services of Khama Billiat, but we informed them that we are not selling the player. Following that, there have not been any negotiations with the Chairman, Kaizer Motaung or anyone from Kaizer Chiefs as reported in the media.
“We are concerned that the said Sundowns official can misrepresent us in this manner, causing unnecessary confusion and uncertainty to our supporters and stakeholders. We call on him to refrain from spreading false information in the media and respect the rules.
“Khama Billiat is committed to Kaizer Chiefs and is not joining any other club.
“Following the article published online yesterday quoting a Sundowns official, we are considering taking action to deal with the matter. This unethical behaviour cannot and should not be tolerated.”
Chiefs’ position, however, in conflict with what Singh has been saying.
“There have been discussions with Chiefs about Khama and our intentions of bringing the player back to Sundowns are serious‚” said Singh‚ according to Timeslive earlier on Wednesday.
“Discussions are ongoing and we are willing to do whatever is needed to bring him back to the club.”
“We are waiting to hear from Kaizer Chiefs as to how we can take the process forward.”
