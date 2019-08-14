Leopards dismiss coach’s exit rumours

After losing two of their opening games in the 2019/2020 Absa Premiership campaign, against Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City, rumours started doing the rounds that the coach had left Leopards.

According to several reports, Soccoia had left South Africa and travelled back to France after Leopards management fired him.

However, the club posted videos of the coach at training with the players and even confirmed the date and time of when the video was taken.

“Reports on the coach having left the team is lies, here is the coach today preparing for training session with his technical team,” read a statement from the club that went with the video.

Coach Soccoia said jokingly: “You are asking for the time and date like they police. It is 14 August 2019, time 14:19, I am at training with the players.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.