SuperSport confirm Chiefs offer for Rusike

Matthews says they turned down the Chiefs offer because they are not looking at selling any of their forwards.

“Yes, Chiefs wanted Rusike, but we turned them down,” Matthews told IOL.

“We are not looking to sell any of our forwards. We are looking to buy strikers.”

Chiefs have have been looking to sign Rusike since he was at Maritzburg United and it seems they have to wait a bit longer to get the Zimbabwean striker.

