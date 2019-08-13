Sundowns star Jali taken to court over papgeld – report

According to Sunday World, Jali fathered a child with a 29-year-old unnamed businesswoman while married to his wife Nonhle Ndala.

The Sunday newspaper further reported that the Bafana Bafana star was taken to court by the mother of his love child last Tuesday for stopping the “papgeld” payments.

Quoting an unnamed source, Sunday World reported that Jali allegedly dated the woman in 2015 while he was in Belgium playing for KV Oostende.

As such, the former Orlando Pirates star and the woman are set to face off in court again next month with the latter demanding the resumption of payment of monies.

The publication spoke to a source who said that the destroyer was allegedly dating the woman in 2015 while he was in Belgium, where the footballer played for three years with KV Oostende.

“He was living with her there and when she read in the media that he was seeing another woman, they broke up. They got back together in 2017 after he apologised and claimed he had a one-night stand with Nonhle.

“She fell pregnant with his child in September 2017. If you take the age of his twins with Nonhle into account, it means Nonhle fell pregnant three months earlier,” the source was quoted as saying by the publication.

“When he and Nonhle fought recently after Nonhle accused him of drinking and not sleeping at home, he was sleeping at our house.

“When she asked him why he was not maintaining the child any more, he said Nonhle told him to stop because she wants the DNA tests to be conducted first to determine if he was indeed the father of the child. I guess the court would facilitate that.”

Jali was in the starting line-up when Sundowns took on Otoho d’Oyo of Congo Brazzaville this past weekend, a game the Brazilians lost 2-1.

