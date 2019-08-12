City aim for more wins

Rise and Shine have won two of their opening games of the league season, against Black Leopards and AmaZulu, with a 1-0 score in both games.

Krmpotic is in his first season with the Polokwane-based club after the departure of coach Jozef Vukusic at the end of last season.

Vukusic helped the club finish in the top eight, with City set to compete in the MTN8 on Saturday.

“It is not time to talk after these two wins. Two wins are not easy in football. We won in the last minutes in the second game. We must concentrate for the next games and everything. I don’t like talking too much, this is football. Tomorrow you can lose. We must remain concentrated to prolong the wins,” he said.

“We need to go into each game with the morale and the same mentality.”

