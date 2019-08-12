Mahachi opens up about Pirates exit

Mahachi was signed by Matsatsantsa from Pirates alongside striker Thamsanqa Gabuza at the beginning of the current season.

“For me the important thing is to play football so when I move to SuperSport it was about playing,” Mahachi told Phakaaathi.

“When they told me that SuperSport wants me I jumped at the opportunity, as you know at Pirates there is too much competition and I wanted to play football so I had to take the decision,” he added.

The 25-year-old does not believe that he failed at Pirates, having joined Bucs from Golden Arrows at the beginning of last season.

“I didn’t feel like I failed at Pirates because SuperSport United is also a big team, but I was a bit disappointed at the same time that I didn’t do more than what I wanted to do when I got to Pirates from Arrows,” explained the forward.

