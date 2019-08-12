‘Excited’ Gabuza eager to face former side Pirates

If Thamsanqa Gabuza makes it into Kaitano Tembo’s starting lineup or happens to come off the bench and score for SuperSport United, he is not planning to observe the unwritten law of not celebrating against a former team as a sign of respect.

Matsantsantsa A Pitori will host Orlando Pirates at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday evening in one of the marquee Absa Premiership fixtures. Gabuza made his debut for United in a Tshwane derby loss to Mamelodi Sundowns and he hopes to get another run-out in Nelspruit.

While he insists that he does not have any point to prove the club he spent the last six seasons with, he is very much excited about playing against the Sea Robbers and possibly scoring against them.

“I am excited to play against my former team and as a footballer it is always great to play against your former team. I don’t have a point to prove, I just have to listen to the instructions and as usual when I score, I will do what I do best (celebrate). I want to score as many goals as I can goals here because I came here to apply since I have already started my first game but I did not score in the first game.”

The striker, popularly known as “Ganda Ganda” for his bullish style of play, revealed that there were at least five teams that were after his services.

“There were a lot of teams that wanted me… more than five and most are based in Gauteng but SuperSport wanted me more than the rest,” he said.

“Some of the decisions are taken in the boardrooms before they get to us players. The chairman (Irvin Khoza) asked me if I would be happy to come to SuperSport and I told him I would be very much happy just as long as he gives me the blessings and he gave me that blessing, that is why I am here,” he added.

