10-man Sundowns go down to Otoho in Champs League

The hosts were awarded a penalty after just four minutes, which was converted by Alex Nganou.

Things got worse for Sundowns 10 minutes before the break when captain Hlompho Kekana was shown a red card.

There was a bit of hope for Sundowns in the second half as Thapelo Morena reduced the deficit with 25 metre drive, but it was a little too late as the game finished 2-1 in favour of the home team. But Sundowns did get the vital away goal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.