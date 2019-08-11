Banyana retain Cosafa Cup title

Banyana Banyana retained their Cosafa Women’s Championship title with a 1-0 victory over Zambia at the Wolfson Stadium on Sunday.

Tiisetso Makhubela’s first half strike was enough to hand Banyana the title.

Makhubela capitalised on an error from the Zambian goalkeeper by powering home the winner from close range.

The victory means that South Africa have now won the tournament for three consecutive years in a row.

Roby Moodaly won the Player of the Match award.

