Banyana retain Cosafa Cup title

Phakaaaathi Reporter
South Africa during the 2019 COSAFA Women's Championship final match between South Africa and Zambia at Wolfson Stadium on August 11, 2019 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Tiisetso Makhubela’s first half strike was enough to hand Banyana the title.

Banyana Banyana retained their Cosafa Women’s Championship title with a 1-0 victory over Zambia at the Wolfson Stadium on Sunday.

Makhubela capitalised on an error from the Zambian goalkeeper by powering home the winner from close range.

The victory means that South Africa have now won the tournament for three consecutive years in a row.

Roby Moodaly won the Player of the Match award.

 

