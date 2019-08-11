Celtic annihilate hapless Arrows

Ndumiso Mabena gave Siwelele a good start when he netted in the first minute of the match.

Menzi Masuku made it 2-0 for Celtic in the 13th minute and from there it was downhill for Arrows as they struggled to contain the ruthless Siwelele attack.

Harris Tchilimbou made sure that Celtic take a comfortable 3-0 lead going into the half-time break as he scored in the final minute of the first half.

Celtic continued to pile the pressure on Arrows in the second half and were rewarded for their efforts when Mzwanele Mahashe powered home a header in the 56th minute to make it 4-0 for Siwelele.

Substitute Andile Fikizolo put the final nail into Arrows’ coffin when he slotted home Celtic’s fifth goal in the 79th minute, with the game finishing 5-0 in favour of Siwelele in the end.

The win saw Celtic move fifth on the log standings, while Arrows moved down to ninth position in the Absa Premiership standings.

