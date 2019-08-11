It was not pleasing, but Chiefs got the job done

It may not have been a win that will get Kaizer Chiefs fans boasting but Ernst Middendorp’s team did what was necessary to earn three points and jump to the top of the Absa Premiership standings after eating Black Leopards 1-0 at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

Amakhosi’s display lacked the fluidity but it is to be understandable at the beginning of the season Sibongiseni Gumbi and Middendorp admitted that his team are still a work and progress but appreciated how thy have managed to eke out six points in their first two matches.

READ: Middendorp happy with improved Chiefs defence

“For a start, ending the two games in a position where we have six points is something that we had been dreaming about and not really convinced that it could be possible with the number of new players in the team. With new players I include the guys who have not been able to play in the last six months.

“In particular, and I will repeat this again and again, Erick Mathoho is a new player, Lebogang Manyama is a new player for me,” said Middendorp.

Mathoho was again the main man as he scored the winning goal and also got himself his first Man of the Match accolade in only his second game back after a lengthy injury layoff.

“A bit more precision in the movement going forward will have made some difference. But I think we can be happy,” said the 60-year-old mentor.

Middendorp also explained the hanging of goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma who was initially announced as a starter only to be replaced by Daniel Akpeyi.

“It was again an issue that happened in the last training session. Last weekend it was Leonardo Castro and this week it was Bruce (Bvuma) with a bit of a groin issue. We saw that he was struggling with his kicking… but we have the same quality in Daniel,” said Middendorp.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.