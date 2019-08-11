Middendorp happy with improved Chiefs defence

Amakhosi edged Lidoda Duvha 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night to move top of the log standings.

“After our last game (against Highlands Park), we had time to reflect on our defensive work. We have done much better defensively,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

“Of course with the ball possession we were a little bit more clever, smart. But I think a fully deserved win.

“It’s not about entertaining at the moment. We are looking for results. If we take the entertainment as our first priority, that is not the way,” he added.

“We had to change today. There was a small issue with Bruce (Bvuma). But okay Daniel (Akpeyi) took over and did a good job.

“We have heavy games coming against SuperSport and Cape Town City. But at the moment we are happy. We have six points and are in a good position,” concluded the German coach.

