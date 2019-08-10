PSL News 10.8.2019 08:18 pm

City edge Stellies in Western Cape derby

AFP
Cape Town City players celebrate after Christopher David of Cape Town City scores during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between Cape Town City and Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 10 August 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Cape Town City players celebrate after Christopher David of Cape Town City scores during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between Cape Town City and Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 10 August 2019 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Cape Town City beat neighbours Stellenbosch FC 1-0 in a Western Cape derby match at Athlone Stadium on Saturday night.

Chris David’s seventh minute goal was enough to earn City their first win of the season.

Erasmus could have doubled City’s lead in the 22nd minute when he was through on goals, but was denied by De Jong from close range.

Stellies did not let the early lead get to themselves as they pushed hard to get the equaliser, getting a couple of corner kicks in the process.

City appealed for a penalty in the 32nd minute for a foul on Gift Links, but the referee waved play on.

Iqraam Rayners came close to grabbing the equaliser for Stellies, but his free kick went over the crossbar from close range.

City took their slender 1-0 lead into the half-time break.

Stellenbosch looked the better of the two sides in the second half and were unlucky not to grab the equaliser.

In the end, City hanged on to their slender lead and registered their first win of the season.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 