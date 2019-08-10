City edge Stellies in Western Cape derby

Chris David’s seventh minute goal was enough to earn City their first win of the season.

Erasmus could have doubled City’s lead in the 22nd minute when he was through on goals, but was denied by De Jong from close range.

Stellies did not let the early lead get to themselves as they pushed hard to get the equaliser, getting a couple of corner kicks in the process.

City appealed for a penalty in the 32nd minute for a foul on Gift Links, but the referee waved play on.

Iqraam Rayners came close to grabbing the equaliser for Stellies, but his free kick went over the crossbar from close range.

City took their slender 1-0 lead into the half-time break.

Stellenbosch looked the better of the two sides in the second half and were unlucky not to grab the equaliser.

In the end, City hanged on to their slender lead and registered their first win of the season.

