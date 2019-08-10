PSL News 10.8.2019 07:56 pm

Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Black Leopards

Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates a goal (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs have the opportunity to continue their solid start to the Premiership campaign when they meet Black Leopards in Saturday’s clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Chiefs recorded a 3-2 victory on the opening day of the season with Lebogang Manyama proving to be the hero as he recorded a brace.

Meanwhile, Leopards opened their account with a 1-0 defeat on home soil to Polokwane City meaning they could be feeling the pressure against the Glamour Boys.

