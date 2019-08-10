Anas late strike sinks AmaZulu

Rise and Shine started the better of the two sides and could have taken the lead in as early as the first minute of the match, however, Mohammed Anas’ powerful shot was saved by Siyabonga Mbatha.

City continued to take the game to AmaZulu, but failed to create clear-cut opportunities to score.

Usuthu looked like they came to Polokwane to collect a point as they sat back most of the time and try to catch City on the counter attack, but they too failed to trouble George Chigova in Rise and Shine goals.

Chigova was finally called into action in the 53rd minute when De Jong took a snap shot towards goals, but the Zimbabwean goalkeeper was equal to the task.

Jabulani Maluleke almost put City in the lead with a brilliantly take free kick, but his shot went narrowly wide of goals.

Just when it looked like the sides had settled for a draw for a draw, Anas pounced on a cross by Mngomezulu and headed home the winner much to AmaZulu’s disappointment.

