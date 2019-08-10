Live report: Polokwane City vs AmaZulu

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

City are coming off the back of a 1-0 victory over Limpopo rivals Black Leopards in Thohoyandou last Saturday, while Usuthu went down 3-0 to Bidvest Wits in their opening game of the campaign, also last Saturday.

The sides have a very even head-to-head record, winning two apiece with four drawn in the eight previous league meetings between the sides.

Last season, the teams played to a 0-0 draw in Durban in November, before Polokwane emerged 3-2 victors in the return fixture at home.

Rise and Shine have made six signings in the transfer window, bringing in Mthokozisi Nene (Black Leopards), Sibusiso Hlubi (Free State Stars), Cyril Chibwe (Jomo Cosmos), Lehlohonolo Nhlapo (Tsakhuma), Themba Chauke (Tsakhuma) and Mondli Miya (TS Sporting).

Meanwhile, Cavin Johnson’s side have captured the signatures of three players. Andre de Jong (Eastern Suburbs AFC), Thembela Sikhakhane (Orlando Pirates) and Lehlohonolo Majoro (Bidvest Wits) have all joined the club.

City have had to adjust to a new manager in Zlatko Krmpotic after Josef Vukuzic parted ways with the club, having guided Rise and Shine to their highest ever Absa Premiership finish (fifth) last season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.